Aurora teen donates toys to Kent homeless shelter for underprivileged children: Romona's Kids

In this week’s Romona’s Kids, an Aurora student is raising money and toys for a local homeless shelter.

Rylan Preuss,13, used the money to buy board games and card games for the Miller Community House in Kent, so kids could enjoy them during their stay.

“Every kid deserves a present and when you have my friends and I living in a wealthy community and you have some of the other kids who just don’t have anything it kind of hurts to see them not be able to have anything for Christmas,” said Preuss.

Rylan has been giving back to the community for some time.

Last summer, the seventh grader started his own lawn mowing business, using part of his earnings to buy water and pillows for an emergency shelter.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.