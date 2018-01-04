Power slowly being restored in Cuyahoga County in midst of arctic cold

Ohio Edison now says that as of 10 p.m. Thursday, power has been restored to all but 8,091 customers in Cuyahoga County.

At one point, more than 23,000 were without power as temperatures once again plummet to single digits.

The blackout is focused mainly in Cleveland off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Woodland Avenue.

Ohio Edison hasn't indicated the cause of the power outage, but the issue may persist for some until early Friday morning.

