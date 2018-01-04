Around 400 people apply to be a part of 0-16 Browns parade

The parade will start at noon on Jan. 6 at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Source GoFundMe)

The organizer of the 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade said more than 400 people have applied to be a part of the event.

Chris McNeil said this number includes volunteers, people driving cars around the stadium and musical acts.

He said musical acts include local bands and local college students who want to perform in the parade.

Anyone in the parade- you must have a parade ticket (not spectators, just participants).



Ticket pickup is tomorrow from 5:30-8:30 PM and Saturday 9-10:30 AM : @ForestCityBeer

2135 Columbus Road

Cleveland, Ohio 44113



PARTICIPANTS MUST BE AT PARADE ENTRANCE BY 11:00 AM SAT! — McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 5, 2018

McNeil said more than 50 people have applied to drive a car around the stadium for the event.

People have volunteered to help clean up trash and be on hand for first aid on Saturday.

The parade committee has already named a parade queen.

The parade has gotten the #Browns attention. That in itself is a positive. As @Reflog_18 has stated, it’s giving some fans a chance to vent — for whatever reason. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) January 4, 2018

The parade organizer has received criticism for creating this event but the backlash has been balanced out by supporters for the event.

McNeil said he will be on BBC and CTV on Friday to talk about the 0-16 parade.

The Facebook event page shows more than 6,000 people will attend and more than 20,000 people are interested in going to the event.

The parade organizer has actually doubled the size of his security team.

The Cleveland Food Bank will be collecting canned goods and non-perishable food.

McNeil said the city told him to encourage people attending the event to park in the Muni lot.

The parade will start at noon on Jan. 6 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

