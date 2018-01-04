Around 400 people apply to be a part of 0-16 Browns parade - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Around 400 people apply to be a part of 0-16 Browns parade

The organizer of the 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade said more than 400 people have applied to be a part of the event.

Chris McNeil said this number includes volunteers, people driving cars around the stadium and musical acts.

He said musical acts include local bands and local college students who want to perform in the parade.

McNeil said more than 50 people have applied to drive a car around the stadium for the event.

People have volunteered to help clean up trash and be on hand for first aid on Saturday.

The parade committee has already named a parade queen.

The parade organizer has received criticism for creating this event but the backlash has been balanced out by supporters for the event.

McNeil said he will be on BBC and CTV on Friday to talk about the 0-16 parade.

The Facebook event page shows more than 6,000 people will attend and more than 20,000 people are interested in going to the event.

The parade organizer has actually doubled the size of his security team.

The Cleveland Food Bank will be collecting canned goods and non-perishable food.

McNeil said the city told him to encourage people attending the event to park in the Muni lot.

The parade will start at noon on Jan. 6 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Cleveland 19 will start live coverage at 11 a.m. on Saturday on Cleveland19.com

