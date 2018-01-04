Independence water main break shuts down section of Brecksville Road

A major water main split open Thursday night, causing traffic disruptions near one of Independence's busiest intersections.

At 10 p.m., Independence police reported a section of Brecksville Road is closed due to the break.

The break is between Rockside Road and Plaza Drive.

Water is flowing and freezing over on the roadway.

Police say they are waiting for the water company to show up and cap the break.

The break could even disrupt morning rush hour.

