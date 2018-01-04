North Ridgeville man builds 30-foot ice tower in front yard

A North Ridgeville man has built a 30-foot ice tower in his front yard using a garden hose and a little ingenuity.

Resident Andy Eck said the secret to building the "ice mountain" consists of guiding a hose through the middle of the structure and using gravity, strings and arctic cold to build out the formation.

