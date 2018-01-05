Water seeping from area water main breaks onto frozen Northeast - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Water seeping from area water main breaks onto frozen Northeast Ohio roadways

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A water main break in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood went untouched overnight as water spewed from under the asphalt and onto area roads.

The break was first reported after midnight on Friday morning near the intersection of Professor Avenue and Literary Road.

There were no repair crews on the scene overnight, but city of Cleveland plow trucks did pass by, throwing salt on the road in an effort to prevent the running water from freezing over in the single digit and below zero temperatures.

A separate water main break reported late Thursday night in Independence disrupted traffic on busy Brecksville Road.

Independence water main break shuts down section of Brecksville Road

The extreme temperatures have triggered dozens of water main breaks throughout Northeast Ohio.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly