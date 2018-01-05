Water seeping from area water main breaks onto frozen Northeast Ohio roadways

A water main break in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood went untouched overnight as water spewed from under the asphalt and onto area roads.

Water main break in Tremont... Professor Ave. & Literary Road. Currently, no crews here working on a fix. Water is spewing from several areas of the road and sidewalk. We're working to get answers from Cleveland Water Dept. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/NT8vEJv5Fq — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) January 5, 2018

The break was first reported after midnight on Friday morning near the intersection of Professor Avenue and Literary Road.

There were no repair crews on the scene overnight, but city of Cleveland plow trucks did pass by, throwing salt on the road in an effort to prevent the running water from freezing over in the single digit and below zero temperatures.

A city truck just came through Professor Ave. in Tremont & threw down salt. Water is gushing from underground because of a water main break. No repair crews here yet. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/sj4rnR4YIO — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) January 5, 2018

A separate water main break reported late Thursday night in Independence disrupted traffic on busy Brecksville Road.

Independence water main break shuts down section of Brecksville Road

Water main break in independence. The break is between Rockside Road and Plaza Drive. @cleveland19news my heart goes out to the guys fixing it- it’s a new level of cold out here pic.twitter.com/sRxICCgXbh — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) January 5, 2018

The extreme temperatures have triggered dozens of water main breaks throughout Northeast Ohio.

