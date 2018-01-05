Already over 600 holds for new 'Fire and Fury' book at Cuyahoga County libraries

The new book allegedly detailing the inner-workings of President Donald Trump's White House hasn't even been released yet, but hundreds of people have already reserved a copy from the Cuyahoga County Public Library.

Might have to wait a while to check out #FireAndFury @CuyahogaLib Hundreds of holds already. Bombshell book released early at midnight. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/POAeKrXc1U — Nichole Vrsansky (@NVrsansky) January 5, 2018

As of early Friday morning, there were more than 300 holds were placed for the "Fire and Fury" book, nearly 300 requests for the eBook version, and over 40 requests for the CD book.

The demand for the book was so high across the country, the publisher of "Fire and Fury" moved the release date to Friday, four days ahead of its original release date.

Michael Wolff's White House tell-all is said to detail the president as unfit and unstable, according to those familiar with the publishing.

Additionally, former presidential colleague Stephen Bannon described a meeting between Donald Trump, Jr. and Russian leaders as "treasonous."

President Trump disputed the claims made in the new book on Twitter Thursday night.

I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

