CLOSED: Schools and businesses closed due to weather

Grand Manner Opportunity Center will be closed Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

School closings for Friday, Jan. 5

Wind chills this morning are around 20 below zero making for very dangerous conditions to be outside.

The coldest night air will be on Saturday night but the wind will be a little lighter.

Temps in the 20s, 30s and even 40s are in the forecast beginning on Sunday and into next week.

