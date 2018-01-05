LeBron James ranks 2nd in early batch of NBA All-Star fan votes

LeBron James is the second leading vote-getter in the first fan returns of the 2018 NBA All-Star voting, sitting less than 8,000 votes behind Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
James received 856,080 votes compared to Antetokounmpo's 863,416 total votes. The totals are from the first 12 days of fan voting.
Congratulations to @KingJames, the @Kia Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December. He’s now been named POTM an NBA-record 36 times: https://t.co/oysHnTDvoE— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 4, 2018
RETWEET to #NBAVote for LeBron James. ??#StriveForGreatness?? || #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/kdxf3hBfFH
This year's All-Star game takes on a new form. The team rosters will be chosen by the player who receives the most fan votes from each conference.
The #NBAAllStar starters, including two captains, will be revealed 6pm/et January 18 @NBAonTNT— 2018 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 4, 2018
The #NBAAllStar reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, will be revealed 6pm/et January 23 @NBAonTNT
The #NBAAllStar team rosters will be revealed 7pm/et January 25 @NBAonTNT
The 2018 NBA All-Star game will take place on Feb. 18 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
