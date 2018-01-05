LeBron James ranks 2nd in early batch of NBA All-Star fan votes - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron James ranks 2nd in early batch of NBA All-Star fan votes

So far, LeBron James is second in the 2018 NBA All-Star balloting. (Source: AP Images) So far, LeBron James is second in the 2018 NBA All-Star balloting. (Source: AP Images)
LeBron James is the second leading vote-getter in the first fan returns of the 2018 NBA All-Star voting, sitting less than 8,000 votes behind Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

James received 856,080 votes compared to Antetokounmpo's 863,416 total votes. The totals are from the first 12 days of fan voting.

Other notable players include:

  • Kyrie Irving (BOS) 802,834 votes
  • Kevin Durant (GSW) 767,402 votes
  • Stephen Curry (GSW) 735,115

This year's All-Star game takes on a new form. The team rosters will be chosen by the player who receives the most fan votes from each conference.

The 2018 NBA All-Star game will take place on Feb. 18 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

