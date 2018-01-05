Khloe Kardashian reveals pregnancy details, wants to deliver in Cleveland

Khloe Kardashian has embraced the city of Cleveland since her relationship started with Cavs star Tristan Thompson. She supports Double T at his games at the Q, they live together in Northeast Ohio, and now she wants to deliver their child in Cleveland.

She talked about her pregnancy and future plans during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Khloe said that Tristan was out of the country when she first found out that she was pregnant with the couple's child. She also discussed her plans to deliver the baby in Cleveland.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson recently made the official pregnancy announcement on Instagram.

She expects her mother and sisters to be in town for the delivery.

"Watch out, Ohio," Khloe said.

