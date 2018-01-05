Cleveland police search for suspects tied to 3 Collinwood business robberies

Cleveland police are looking for suspects who robbed two restaurants and tried to rob a third one. (Source: Cleveland police)

Police are looking for the suspects who are believed to be connected to three Collinwood-area armed robberies.

According to police, all three robberies occurred on Jan. 2 in a 45-minute time span.

The restaurants that were robbed include:

Mr. Hero's at 552 East 152nd St.

Subway at 16122 Lakeshore Blvd.

Georgia's Pizza at 15867 Lakeshore Blvd.

The suspect who robbed the Georgio's Pizza was unable to steal any money. When the suspect pointed the gun at the employee, the worker walked toward the rear of the building behind glass that the suspect could not get through.

There were two suspects that entered the Subway. One reached over the counter and grabbed the money from the register while the second held the door open.

At Mr. Hero's, the two suspects were able to escape with money from the register.

If you have any information regarding the robberies, please contact the Cleveland Police Department.

