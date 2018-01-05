Contractor injured in furnace explosion

A contractor was seriously injured in a furnace explosion.

Valley City firefighters say the man was working at an industrial building at 5467 Wegman Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday when the explosion happened.

The victim was flown to MetroHealth Hospital with severe burn injuries. His name is not being released.

The building was not damaged and the accident remains under investigation.

Valley City firefighters posted on their Facebook page "Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family."

