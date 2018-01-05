Parts of the US were colder than the planet Mars during recent cold snap

The Arctic mass and the winter bombogenesis brought colder weather to parts of the Northeast, upper-Midwest, and Canada than the air measured on Mars.

Tomorrow’s high temperatures in the upper midwestern US & central Canadian provinces won’t reach those last reported by @MarsCuriosity from near the equator of Mars. https://t.co/1cOXWxPt6V pic.twitter.com/JD3Ns0Ekta — Mars Weather (@MarsWxReport) January 3, 2018

It was a very cold start to the new year at the Mt. Washington Observatory in New Hampshire. With the wind chill factor, temperatures felt like 60 degrees below zero.

The temperatures are expected to drop to 35 degrees below zero Friday night. That does not include the wind chill factors.

According to CNN, the recent high temperature on Mars was minus 2 degrees Fahrenheit.

Locally, the wind chills kept temperatures in the 10 to 25 degrees below zero range. Euclid felt like minus 24 degrees on Friday morning.

