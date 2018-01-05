Not guilty plea from woman indicted for murdering husband, stashing remains

Marcia Eubank, 49, of Coventry Township, pleaded not guilty to murder charges in court Friday.

Prosecutors say Eubank killed and dismembered her husband of 25 years, 54-year-old Howard Eubank.

Eubank's charges include aggravated murder, murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

She allegedly cut up his body and put him in bins around the home.

Eubank's son found the remains and called the police.

She will be back in court on Jan. 9.

