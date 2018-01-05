Judge orders treatment for Ohio man fixated on belly buttons

Probation has been extended for an autistic Akron man fixated on belly buttons.

Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands ordered Graig Burrier to attend an in-patient treatment program in Minnesota for sexual offenders followed by supervision at a halfway house there.

Burrier, 29, pleaded guilty to sexual battery in 2012 and received probation for attacking a 19-year-old pregnant woman in a stairwell and insisting he had to touch her belly button to pledge a fraternity.

Prosecutors wanted jail time saying he violated his probation because he continued asking to touch women's belly buttons.

