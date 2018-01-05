Bedford police: 'Waste of oxygen' fires gun into a bar

Police say a "thug coward" fired a gun into a crowd of people inside a bar.

This happened late Thursday at Mr. Gee's bar at 593 Broadway Ave.

Bedford police say there was a fight inside the bar and the suspect went to the parking lot, got a pistol and tried to re-enter the bar.

After the suspect was stopped by a bouncer, he allegedly fired a round through the front window.

No one was struck.

According to officers, the suspect, Herman Duncan, 27, left the bar, changed his clothes and returned because he left his cell phone on the bar. When Duncan walked back in, he was identified by witnesses and taken into custody.

Bedford police add "it absolutely sickens me that another family almost lost a loved one for no reason whatsoever."

