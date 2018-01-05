Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend arrested; victim remains hospitalized

One person was taken into custody Friday after SWAT and multiple police officers surrounded the Red Roof Inn at 29595 Clemens Rd. in Westlake.

Officers were searching for the person accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in North Ridgeville on Patton Drive Thursday morning.

The hotel was evacuated and after about an hour, the suspect was taken into custody.

"We started setting up around the hotel and evacuating people from the immediate area, because with the male who was involved in the shooting yesterday," said Lt. Jerry Vogel with Westlake Police. "After we had all that done and we had the Westshore Enforcement Bureau SWAT team and negotiators, we did talk to the male and have him peacefully surrender himself."

Vogel said law enforcement went into the situation prepared for anything.

"There was concern about a firearm," said Vogel.

The victim of Thursday's shooting was life-flighted to MetroHealth Hospital where she is recovering.

The suspect and the victim's names have not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

