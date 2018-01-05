A piece of Geauga Lake coming back to Northeast Ohio and you can ride it

The Geauga Lake Tilt-a-Whirl will be coming back to Northeast Ohio. (Source: Jason Dlugokecki)

For those of you who smile when you think of the amusement park Geauga Lake that closed in 2007, prepare to take a trip back in your memories.

The owner of The Caddie Shack, a family entertainment center in Alliance, has purchased the Tilt-a-Whirl ride that used to run at Geauga Lake.

Jason Dlugokecki is not your ordinary Geauga Lake fan.

"My wife, Dawn, and I worked at Geauga Lake Amusement Park in Aurora, Ohio during the years 1994 to 1999 in the Operations Department," Dlugokecki said.

It was that job that lead Dlugokecki to owning his own park in Alliance.

When he heard the Columbus Zoo was getting rid of its Tilt-a-Whirl he made the call.

"The Tilt-A-Whirl's retirement was advertised on the Columbus Zoo's Facebook page and after inquiry I learned of its history and previous home at Geauga Lake," Dlugokecki said.

"On Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, Dawn and I purchased the original Tilt-A-Whirl from Geauga Lake and couldn't be happier. The ride has been relocated to Caddie Shack from the Columbus Zoo where it will be assembled for the 2018 season."

When the Caddie Shack opens for the 2018 season they will be renaming it Funtimes Fun Park. Even the new name has roots going back to Geauga Lake.

"We chose the name Funtimes because not only do the words express what you will experience at our park, it also has meaning as Funtime Parks Inc. owned Geauga Lake during the years of our employment," Dlugokecki said.

The grand re-opening of Funtimes, and the first chance to re-ride the Tilt-a-Whirl is scheduled for May 12, 2018.

