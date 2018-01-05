Parade queen named for 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade

The Cleveland sports fan said she is very excited for the parade. (Source Cassidy Oswalt)

A parade queen has been named for the 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade.

Cleveland Sports Memes announced Cassidy Oswalt as the winner.

Followers of the popular Twitter account voted to determine the parade queen.

Oswalt said she applied because this exemplifies what it's like to be a fan of the team right now.

"Heartbreaking to the point where's there's nothing you can do but laugh at yourself," Oswalt said.

The Cleveland sports fan said she is very excited for the parade.

"I hope everyone has a good time and remembers that things can only get better from here," Oswalt said.

