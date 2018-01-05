Cleveland APL receiving increased reports about animals left out in brutal cold

Temperatures have been below freezing for more than a week now and conditions are dangerous for pets. (Source WOIO)

The President & CEO of the Cleveland APL Sharon Harvey said since Christmas Eve the APL has received more than 60 calls reporting animals out in the cold weather.

Experts said you have to pay attention to a dog's body language.

If they're shivering and walking with their paws up, it's time to take them inside.

Harvey said they have had to rescue some animals that were being neglected in the cold.

"During this time more care is required. We want every dog, cat, companion animal to live inside as a member of the family but sadly we know that there are a lot of outside dogs living on chains," said Harvey.

If conditions are bad, they work with people who will rescue the animals.

But staffers are hoping that people treat the furry friends like they would want to be treated. No one wants to be left out in the cold.

If you suspect an animal is being neglected, you can call the Animal Cruelty Hotline at 216-377-1630

