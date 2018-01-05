Cleveland Police announce parking restrictions for 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade

"No Parking" signs will be posted in the area and parking meters will be bagged to show the restrictions. (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Police Department has announced parking restrictions for the 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade.

Police said parking restrictions will be in place on Al Lerner Way between West 3rd Street and Erieside Avenue beginning at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Jan. 6.

"No Parking" signs will be posted in the area and parking meters will be bagged to show the restrictions.

The police department said the full parade closure will occur no later than 11:30 a.m. from West 3rd Street north of the Route 2 Exit and Erieside from East 9th Street.

Police said the loop around the FirstEnergy Stadium will be closed until about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Cleveland 19 Weather team expects single digit temps and a wind chill of -10.

The police department is reminding everyone to dress for the weather.

Open container laws will be strictly enforced.

