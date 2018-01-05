Canton man arrested in connection of aggravated robberies in Sta - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Canton man arrested in connection of aggravated robberies in Stark County

The suspect was booked into the Stark County Jail. (Source Stark County Sheriff's Office) The suspect was booked into the Stark County Jail. (Source Stark County Sheriff's Office)
A Canton man has been arrested in connection of aggravated robberies in Stark County.

Detectives and deputies with the Stark County Sheriff's Office arrested 22-year-old Thomas Benjamin Williams around 3 a.m. on Jan. 5.

Investigators said they located and seized evidence related to the case.

"In recognition of the seriousness of these crimes we immediately mobilized our resources to initiate a team effort in safely taking this dangerous criminal off the street," Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier said.

He is facing a charge of aggravated robbery.

Williams was booked into the Stark County Jail. If anyone has any information you are asked to call the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 330-430-3800.

