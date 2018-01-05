Canton man arrested in connection of aggravated robberies in Stark County

The suspect was booked into the Stark County Jail. (Source Stark County Sheriff's Office)

A Canton man has been arrested in connection of aggravated robberies in Stark County.

Detectives and deputies with the Stark County Sheriff's Office arrested 22-year-old Thomas Benjamin Williams around 3 a.m. on Jan. 5.

Investigators said they located and seized evidence related to the case.

"In recognition of the seriousness of these crimes we immediately mobilized our resources to initiate a team effort in safely taking this dangerous criminal off the street," Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier said.

He is facing a charge of aggravated robbery.

Williams was booked into the Stark County Jail. If anyone has any information you are asked to call the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 330-430-3800.

