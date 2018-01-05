Cleveland-area businesses cash in on the bitter cold

It's tough to find a better combination on a chilly Cleveland day than a steaming hot sandwich and a piping hot cup of soup.

At Susy's Soup in downtown Cleveland, they're keeping customers warm as they battle the blistering cold.

"It's comfort food. It's good for your soul. Then also, when people aren't feeling well, we have our chicken noodle, our broth soups, like Italian wedding, and it just reminds people of the good, old comfort food," said assistant manager Dionne Atchison.

Atchison said it's tough to keep up with demand.

"It's like, line out the door, try to crowd in here," she said.

The same can be said at Hall's Automotive & Towing in North Ridgeville. The company's phone has been ringing off the hook.

"Between repairs, between dead batteries, jump starts, towing, people sliding off the road with the little bit of slick spots that are still out there. It has been quite busy," said co-owner Chad Roman Martinez.

Martinez said they towed more than 20 cars Friday. Typically, it's less than 10.

"It's just been incredibly busy and we've had to turn people to other locations because we don't want them sitting out in the cold for any length of time because of how brutally cold it is," he said.

If the cold weather has you up the wall, at Play: CLE customers are keeping warm playing on the nation's largest indoor adventure park. You can use their indoor adventure park and literally climb the wall.

At Play: CLE, people of all ages can run, jump, climb and challenge themselves, all while staying nice and warm inside a 25,000-square-foot facility.

"I'm not sure how many (people) have (visited), but more than we've expected and we absolutely enjoy it," said course supervisor Korey Smerk.

Activities at Play: CLE include:

Ziplining

Climbing walls

Ropes course

Bouldering

Parkour

Ninja warrior course

The attraction opened in December 2017.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.