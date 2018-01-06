Thousands gather for 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade

Fans are not happy about the 0-16 season. (Source WOIO)

More than 2,000 fans were outside of FirstEnergy Stadium for the 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade.

Hue Jackson is 1-31 in two seasons as the head coach of the Browns.

The parade around the stadium lasted about an hour.

The Cleveland 19 weather team said wind chill was at -10 on Saturday.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah was not happy about the 0-16 parade.

Ogbah said going 0-16 was embarrassing enough as a a player.

Custom Browns 2017 season Ohio license plate. ???????????? #BrownsParade pic.twitter.com/yIookgCQVq — Jake Corcoran (@Jake_Corcoran) January 6, 2018

The defensive end forced two fumbles and had four sacks in eleven games with the Browns this year.

Fans on Twitter were very happy someone put on a "Big Bird" costume with a Johnny Manziel jersey at the 0-16 parade.

Manziel played with the Browns for two seasons. He is now eligible for the Canadian Football League.

Big Bird is at the parade, he is wearing a Johnny Manziel jersey. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/avR1hfB8Jv pic.twitter.com/I9HrRdoeKf — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) January 6, 2018

More than 50 people applied to have floats in the parade and more than 400 people volunteered to help out the event.

Organizers said more than $14,000 has been raised for the Cleveland Food Bank.

An official number will be announced at a later date.

Cassidy Oswalt was named the queen of the 0-16 parade.

