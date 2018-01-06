Thousands gather for 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Thousands gather for 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Fans are not happy about the 0-16 season. (Source WOIO) Fans are not happy about the 0-16 season. (Source WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

More than 2,000 fans were outside of FirstEnergy Stadium for the 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade.

Hue Jackson is 1-31 in two seasons as the head coach of the Browns.

The parade around the stadium lasted about an hour.

The Cleveland 19 weather team said wind chill was at -10 on Saturday.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah was not happy about the 0-16 parade.

Ogbah said going 0-16 was embarrassing enough as a a player. 

The defensive end forced two fumbles and had four sacks in eleven games with the Browns this year.

Fans on Twitter were very happy someone put on a "Big Bird" costume with a Johnny Manziel jersey at the 0-16 parade.

Manziel played with the Browns for two seasons. He is now eligible for the Canadian Football League.

More than 50 people applied to have floats in the parade and more than 400 people volunteered to help out the event.

Organizers said more than $14,000 has been raised for the Cleveland Food Bank.

An official number will be announced at a later date.

Cassidy Oswalt was named the queen of the 0-16 parade.

