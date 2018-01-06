Cleveland Browns defensive end says 0-16 parade is a joke

The Browns are the second team in NFL history to go 0-16. (Source WOIO)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is not happy about the 0-16 parade.

Ogbah said going 0-16 was embarrassing enough as a a player.

WATCH LIVE: Fans gather for 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade

"That parade is a joke don't call yourself a true Browns fan if you go to that thing," Ogbah posted on Twitter.

The Browns are the second team in NFL history to go 0-16.

Hue Jackson has gone 1-31 as the Browns head coach.

That parade is a joke don’t call yourself a true browns fan if you go to that thing! Going 0-16 was embarrassing enough as a player. That is like adding fuel to the fire and it is completely wrong! — Emmanuel Ogbah (@EmanOgbah) January 6, 2018

There are players on this team who want to play and win for the Browns and The Land. Parading around isn’t encouraging a change, it’s more so encouraging players to avoid the opportunity to play here. 1-31 isn’t what we want to be known for but we won’t stop fighting to win here. — Feast Mode #55 (@Danny_Shelton55) January 6, 2018

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.