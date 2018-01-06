Cleveland Browns defensive end says 0-16 parade is a joke - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns defensive end says 0-16 parade is a joke

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Cleveland Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is not happy about the 0-16 parade.

Ogbah said going 0-16 was embarrassing enough as a a player. 

"That parade is a joke don't call yourself a true Browns fan if you go to that thing," Ogbah posted on Twitter.

The Browns are the second team in NFL history to go 0-16.

Hue Jackson has gone 1-31 as the Browns head coach. 

