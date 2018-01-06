Fans on Twitter are happy 'Big Bird' is at the 0-16 Browns parade in a Johnny Manziel jersey

Fans on Twitter were very happy someone put on a 'Big Bird' costume with a Johnny Manziel jersey at the 0-16 parade. (Source WOIO)

Big Bird is at the parade, he is wearing a Johnny Manziel jersey. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/avR1hfB8Jv pic.twitter.com/I9HrRdoeKf — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) January 6, 2018

"Never change, Cleveland," Tara Lagerman posted on Twitter.

"I am impressed with Cleveland," another person posted on Twitter.

"This is good," Christian posted on social media.

To answer my own question, yes. ?? The ultimate triumph of human spirit. https://t.co/QOczgbKl5A — hobo (@hobocita) January 6, 2018

I am impressed with Cleveland. https://t.co/NGMDfXBCHw — Ben in Costa Mesa (@bkobz) January 6, 2018

Cleveland Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is not happy about the 0-16 parade.

Ogbah said going 0-16 was embarrassing enough as a a player.

