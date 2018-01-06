Fans on Twitter are happy 'Big Bird' is at the 0-16 Browns parad - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Fans on Twitter are happy 'Big Bird' is at the 0-16 Browns parade in a Johnny Manziel jersey

Fans on Twitter were very happy someone put on a "Big Bird" costume with a Johnny Manziel jersey at the 0-16 parade.

"Never change, Cleveland," Tara Lagerman posted on Twitter.

"I am impressed with Cleveland," another person posted on Twitter.

"This is good," Christian posted on social media.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is not happy about the 0-16 parade.

Ogbah said going 0-16 was embarrassing enough as a a player. 

