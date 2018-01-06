More than 2,500 people attend 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade

Fans at the 0-16 parade. (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Police Department is estimating 2,500-3,200 people attended the 0-16 parade.

People participating in the parade marched around FirstEnergy stadium on Saturday.

The Cleveland 19 Weather Team said the wind chill was at -10.

Cleveland Browns release statement on 0-16 parade, team appreciates passion of the fans

The Cleveland Browns released a statement after the parade was over.

The team noted the fans are passionate and they apologized for not putting a better product on the field during the 2017 season.

At this time the Browns have the first and fourth pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Thousands gather for 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade

The parade lasted about an hour.

The organizer of the event said more than 400 people applied to help out the event.

Money raised from the parade will go toward the Cleveland Food Bank.

At this time about $14,000 has been raised.

Fans on Twitter are happy 'Big Bird' is at the 0-16 Browns parade in a Johnny Manziel jersey

People on social media were happy "Big Bird" showed up to the parade.

The fan was also wearing a Johnny Manziel jersey.

At one time he had one of the best-selling jerseys in the NFL.

Cleveland Browns defensive end says 0-16 parade is a joke

Cleveland Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is not happy about the 0-16 parade.

Ogbah said going 0-16 was embarrassing enough as a a player.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.