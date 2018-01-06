Cleveland Browns release statement on 0-16 parade, team appreciates passion of the fans

The Browns are 1-31 in the last two seasons. (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Browns have released a statement on the 0-16 parade.



“We greatly appreciate the passion of all our fans and we apologize to them for not making 2017 an enjoyable season. We certainly hear them and understand their frustration. Obviously, we want the same thing as our fans; winning results. We are committed to doing everything we can to improve and build them the type of team they most certainly deserve.”

Hue Jackson is 1-31 in two seasons as the head coach of the Browns.

Thousands gather for 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade

The parade around the stadium lasted about an hour and more than 2,500 people showed up.

The Cleveland 19 weather team said wind chill was at -10 on Saturday.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah was not happy about the 0-16 parade.

Fans on Twitter are happy 'Big Bird' is at the 0-16 Browns parade in a Johnny Manziel jersey

Ogbah said going 0-16 was embarrassing enough as a a player.

The defensive end forced two fumbles and had four sacks in eleven games with the Browns this year.

Cleveland Browns defensive end says 0-16 parade is a joke

