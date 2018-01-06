Mark Schwab: Browns fans don't look bad after the 0-16 parade - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Mark Schwab: Browns fans don't look bad after the 0-16 parade

Posted by Mark Schwab, Sports Reporter/Anchor
They did not get one good Sunday out of their football team, so they threw a party on a Saturday instead. (Source WOIO)
I didn’t like the idea of Cleveland Browns fans doing this under the guise of a parade.

I thought it would’ve looked better nationally if it were billed as protest or a march, it certainly would’ve caused less division among Browns fans.

That said, the day seemed to go fine.

The signs fans carried did just enough to show they were sick and tired of being sick and tired with a football team that now can’t even live up the 4-5 win seasons of previous bad years.

I’ll call the day a win. I don’t think the fans looked bad here, I think ownership, management and coaching did.

They’re the only group in NFL history that’s forced a fanbase to throw a parade just to have something to feel good about.

They did not get one good Sunday out of their football team, so they threw a party on a Saturday instead.

The fans said what they had to say, your move, Browns.

