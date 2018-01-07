Fire under control on West 6th Street, road still closed

The fire department said this was a Triple 3 Alarm. (Source: WOIO)

The fire is under control on West 6th Street in Downtown Cleveland.



West 6th Street is currently blocked off between St. Clair Avenue and Lakeside Avenue in Cleveland because of a building fire.

More than 50 firefighters worked together to get the fire under control.

The fire department said this was a Triple 3 Alarm.

Lots of smoke was coming out of one of the buildings on the street.

Investigators said a gas line was on fire in the basement of the building.

The fire department said the fire started around 10:50 a.m. on Jan. 7.

This is a developing story we will update this story as more information becomes available.

