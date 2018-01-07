More than 50 firefighters work together to get fire under control on West 6th Street

The fire department said this was a Triple 3 Alarm. (Source: WOIO)

The fire is under control on West 6th Street in Downtown Cleveland.



West 6th Street was blocked off between St. Clair Avenue and Lakeside Avenue in Cleveland because of a building fire.

More than 50 firefighters worked together to get the fire under control.

THINGS GET SALTY. Firefighters battle the ice outside while companies fight the fire inside. Still working at 333 Alarm downtown. pic.twitter.com/1NTRVvnXOP — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) January 7, 2018

The fire department said this was a Triple 3 Alarm.

Lots of smoke was coming out of one of the buildings on the street.

Investigators said a gas line was on fire in the basement of the building.

Companies rotating out as needed. Rapid Intervention Team stands ready. A lot going on at a Triple 3 Alarm downtown. pic.twitter.com/rs4AddlmiM — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) January 7, 2018

The fire department said the fire started around 10:50 a.m. on Jan. 7.

This is a developing story we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.