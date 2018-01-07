Hospitals in Cleveland area putting in visitor restrictions to stop the flu

University Hospitals is putting in visitor restrictions to stop the flu. (Source WOIO)

Hospitals in the Cleveland area are putting in visitor restrictions to stop the flu.

University Hospitals posted on their Facebook page that visitor restrictions are in place for the safety of the patients, staff and the public.

According to the post UH Parma and UH Elyria are restricting anyone younger than 18 or anyone who show signs of flu-like symptoms.

The hospital system is asking people to call ahead to any of the facilities that you plan to visit to get the latest information on visitor restrictions.

How to prevent the cold and flu

A link was provided by University Hospitals on ways to prevent the cold and flu.

