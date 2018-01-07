Endangered missing adult alert issued for 68-year-old Euclid wom - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Endangered missing adult alert issued for 68-year-old Euclid woman

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

An endangered missing adult alert has been issued for a 68-year-old Euclid woman.

Investigators said Karen Cobb was last seen by relatives on Nov. 4.

Police said Cobb has a history of mental health issues and suffers from an extreme form of anxiety.

If you see Cobb you are asked to call 1-866-693-9171 or 911.

The Euclid Police Department issued the alert in the regions below:

  • Central & East Lakeshore
  • Youngstown
  • East Central Ohio
    • Ashtabula County
    • Carroll County 
    • Columbiana County
    • Coshocton County
    • Cuyahoga County 
    • Erie County
    • Geauga County
    • Guernsey County
    • Holmes County
    • Huron County
    • Lake County  
    • Lorain County  
    • Mahoning County
    • Medina County
    • Portage County  
    • Stark County
    • Summit County 
    • Trumbull County 
    • Tuscarawas County
    • Wayne County

