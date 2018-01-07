Endangered missing adult alert issued for 68-year-old Euclid woman

Police said Karen Cobb has a history of mental health issues and suffers from an extreme form of anxiety.

An endangered missing adult alert has been issued for a 68-year-old Euclid woman.

Investigators said Karen Cobb was last seen by relatives on Nov. 4.

Police said Cobb has a history of mental health issues and suffers from an extreme form of anxiety.

If you see Cobb you are asked to call 1-866-693-9171 or 911.

The Euclid Police Department issued the alert in the regions below:

Central & East Lakeshore

Youngstown

East Central Ohio Ashtabula County Carroll County Columbiana County Coshocton County Cuyahoga County Erie County Geauga County Guernsey County Holmes County Huron County Lake County Lorain County Mahoning County Medina County Portage County Stark County Summit County Trumbull County Tuscarawas County Wayne County



