Exotic baby birds stolen from pet shops in Northeast Ohio

Multiple Exotic baby birds were stolen right out of pet stores across Northeast Ohio.

It's been a little over a day since the bird known as the Pineapple Green Cheek Conure went missing right out of this store called Pet Paradise in Willoughby.

Now the owner is pleading to the people who took the bird to return it because it could mean the difference between life and death.

"They're very sweet babies.They're young," Pet Paradise owner Sallie Est Vanik said.

Vanik is afraid this Pineapple Green Cheek Conure won't grow any older.

"That bird would have missed two feedings yesterday and going on two feedings today. It won't survive much longer without being hand fed," Vanik said.

Just yesterday around noon, someone swiped the exotic bird right out of the special bird room in the pet shop.

"They left and the bird was missing so we have our suspicions but nothing concrete," Vanik said.

But it seems that Pet Paradise isn't the only store to have the same problem.

"What we did find out later last evening was that there was a store in Mentor that had a small conure similar to this one stolen on Tuesday," Vanik said.

She's just hoping that whoever stole the bird to return it before it's too late.

"Please bring it back. I won't ask any questions. Just bring it back. Walk on the door, put it on the counter in a box," Vanik said.

If you know anything about the whereabouts of the Green Cheek Conure, you're advised to contact the Willoughby Police Department as soon as possible.

