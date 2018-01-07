0-16 Cleveland Browns parade raises more than $15,000 for Greater Cleveland Food Bank

The 0-16 parade lasted about an hour. (Source WOIO)

The organizer of the 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade said more than $15,000 has been raised for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Chris McNeil posted the update on Twitter.

The food bank told Cleveland 19 they would announce an official number at a later time.

More than 2,500 people attended the event on Saturday.

.@CleFoodBank Update

Gofundme: $15,721

FarmersOnly direct: $8k

Parade: ($9k)

Total: $14,721



Like to get to 15k today



So, anyone who donates a min of $5 today has a shot in the raffle for a Perfect Season Parade Media Pass awarded randomly tonight.



Here: https://t.co/5z8AwyM8EL pic.twitter.com/mlhrRXw1CV — McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 7, 2018

The parade outside of FirstEnergy stadium lasted about an hour.

McNeil said more than 400 people applied to be help out with the event.

