0-16 Cleveland Browns parade raises more than $15,000 for Greater Cleveland Food Bank

The organizer of the 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade said more than $15,000 has been raised for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Chris McNeil posted the update on Twitter.

The food bank told Cleveland 19 they would announce an official number at a later time.

More than 2,500 people attended the event on Saturday.

The parade outside of FirstEnergy stadium lasted about an hour.

McNeil said more than 400 people applied to be help out with the event.

