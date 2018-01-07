LeBron James and Johnny Manziel react to 0-16 parade

James went about as far as he could without criticizing the fans. (Source AP Images)

LeBron James has let us know what he thought of the 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade, needless to say he was not a fan.

James told The Athletic, “(Expletive) yeah I’d be.But how are you going to be at the fans? It’s (expletive) up. I understand that as a player, but you’ve got to try and fix that (expletive). It could be worse. How ‘bout they just boycott a season until y’all win two games in a row?”

He gets it. He has made statements this year about the Browns not taking DeShaun Watson in the 2017 draft.

He knows they have reached a comically absurd level of bad, but as a competitor he can see how Browns players would bristle at a parade mocking them.



James got put in a tough spot and handled it well.

Better than some Browns players have handled it, even a former Browns player.

Johnny Manziel briefly posted on Instagram 0-16szn, which many surmise to mean “0-16 season.” Manziel later took it down.

Johnny Manziel, the last Browns QB to win on a Sunday (12/13/15) ends 7-month Instagram hiatus to troll his former team, in separate post says this is his comeback season. pic.twitter.com/q21moqkVBZ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 7, 2018

