Fire heavily damages Strongsville shopping plaza

The cause of a fire that heavily damaged businesses in a retail plaza at Pearl Road and Westwood Drive in Strongsville is under investigation.

The Strongsville fire department says the fire broke out between a deli and a tattoo shop in the plaza around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

A witness says at one point, flames could be seen shooting from the roof.

Looks like the fire is actually closer to the tattoo shop and State Farm Insurance in the plaza off Pearl Road in Strongsville pic.twitter.com/4TUbTJMdXo — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) January 8, 2018

Several other nearby fire departments were called in to help fight the fire.

According to the Strongsville Fire Department, the fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damages.

There are no reports of any injuries.