Driver flees after SUV crashes into Cleveland home, catches fire

Cleveland police and firefighters were called to Cleveland's east side early Monday morning after an SUV crashed into a home and caught on fire, spreading to the structure.

The incident took place in the 10900 block of Ashbury Avenue shortly after 3 a.m.

The Cadillac Escalade caught on fire and eventually spread to the home, but firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the flames.

Police say the driver of the SUV fled from the scene before Cleveland authorities arrived.

The homeowner told Cleveland 19 News that this was the third time a vehicle crashed into his house. He has reached out to the Cleveland City Council about a barrier being installed to prevent future incidents.

There were no injuries reported from the crash.

