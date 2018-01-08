Driver flees after SUV crashes into Cleveland home, catches fire

Cleveland police and firefighters were called to Cleveland's east side early Monday morning after an SUV crashed into a home and caught on fire, spreading to the structure.

The incident took place in the 10900 block of Ashbury Avenue shortly after 3 a.m.

The Cadillac Escalade caught on fire and eventually spread to the home, but firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the flames.

Police say the driver of the SUV fled from the scene before Cleveland authorities arrived.

The homeowner told Cleveland 19 News that this was the third time a vehicle crashed into his house. He has reached out to the Cleveland City Council about a barrier being installed to prevent future incidents.

Homeowner says a traffic light at the end of his "T" street was removed... stop signs have been put in-- but people run them all the time. He says he's spoken with council person & city and has been told things "move slow". He wants something done. pic.twitter.com/1np3N1svh9 — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) January 8, 2018

There were no injuries reported from the crash.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.