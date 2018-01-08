Sandusky, Huron, Erie counties under Level 3 Snow Emergency

A Level 3 Snow Emergency has been issued for Sandusky, Huron, and Erie counties because of the hazardous icy conditions.

The sheriff's office from all three counties issued the emergency alert early Monday morning as freezing rain and snow moved through the area.

According to the state of Ohio's Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

The Medina County Sheriff's Office issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency on Monday morning.

Winter Weather advisory remains in effect into the afternoon. Main concern will be freezing rain through sunrise. Freezing rain has changed back to snow across NW OH with this transition moving eastward through mid morning. Be careful walking or driving on untreated surfaces. pic.twitter.com/YpvafZB8Tf — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) January 8, 2018

