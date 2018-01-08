Icy roads trigger hundreds of schools closings throughout Northeast Ohio

Icy roads and hazardous winter driving conditions prompted school closings throughout Northeast Ohio on Monday.

LIST: Updated school closings and cancellations.

The Ohio Department of Transportation deployed approximately 1,200 plow trucks to treat and plow the roads as necessary.

The conditions were so dangerous in some areas, Sandusky, Erie, and Huron counties issued a Level 3 Snow Emergency ahead of the Monday morning commute.

The driving conditions also prompted a delayed opening for the Lorain Public Library on Monday.

Click here for the complete forecast.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.