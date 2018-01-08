Icy roads trigger schools closings throughout Northeast Ohio

Icy roads and hazardous winter driving conditions prompted school closings throughout Northeast Ohio on Monday.

LIST: Updated school closings and cancellations.

The conditions were so dangerous in some areas, Sandusky, Erie, and Huron counties issued a Level 3 Snow Emergency ahead of the Monday morning commute.

Click here for the complete forecast.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.