Nearly 1,200 ODOT plow trucks treating icy Ohio highways

The overnight mixture of freezing rain and snow in Northeast Ohio caused dangerous road conditions for the Monday morning commute.

To help combat the icy surfaces, ODOT deployed approximately 1,200 plow trucks across the state to treat and plow the roads.

We currently have around 1,200 crews out across Ohio treating and plowing as needed. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/nUhnSDSNjL — ODOT_Statewide (@ODOT_Statewide) January 8, 2018

Conditions were hazardous throughout the state.

In Lake County, the speed limit on I-90 was reduced to 50 miles per hour.

Conditions have warranted a speed limit reduction on I-90 in #LakeCountyOH, effective 2:30 a.m. Monday (1/8/18). pic.twitter.com/jPpRTJ6wP9 — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) January 8, 2018

To the west, a Level 3 Snow Emergency was issued for Erie, Sandusky, and Huron counties.

