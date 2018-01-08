Nearly 1,200 ODOT plow trucks treating icy Ohio highways - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Nearly 1,200 ODOT plow trucks treating icy Ohio highways

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The overnight mixture of freezing rain and snow in Northeast Ohio caused dangerous road conditions for the Monday morning commute.

To help combat the icy surfaces, ODOT deployed approximately 1,200 plow trucks across the state to treat and plow the roads.

Conditions were hazardous throughout the state.

In Lake County, the speed limit on I-90 was reduced to 50 miles per hour.

To the west, a Level 3 Snow Emergency was issued for Erie, Sandusky, and Huron counties.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly