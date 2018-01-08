Downtown Heinen's reopens after sprinkler bursts, leaks water

A sprinkler head burst at Heinen's downtown Cleveland location, causing water to pour over the store's entrance.

The sprinkler broke late Sunday night.

Water was pouring from the building, impacting the Euclid Avenue entrance way and flooding part of the store.

According to a Heinen's representative, a repair has been made to the sprinkler.

In response to news of flooding at our Downtown Cleveland location, we would like to clarify that there is minimal damage and we are open for our standard business hours. Thank you. — Heinen's (@Heinens) January 8, 2018

The are no sanitation issues caused by the burst sprinkler head.

