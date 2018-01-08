Downtown Heinen's reopens after sprinkler bursts, leaks water - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Downtown Heinen's reopens after sprinkler bursts, leaks water

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A sprinkler head burst at Heinen's downtown Cleveland location, causing water to pour over the store's entrance.

The sprinkler broke late Sunday night.

Water was pouring from the building, impacting the Euclid Avenue entrance way and flooding part of the store.

According to a Heinen's representative, a repair has been made to the sprinkler.

The are no sanitation issues caused by the burst sprinkler head.

