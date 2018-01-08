Man found shot to death in home on Cleveland's west side

Detectives are trying to determine the motive of a homicide that took place in a home on the west side of Cleveland.

According to the Cleveland Police Department, officers were called to the 3200 block of West 52nd Street just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The shooting victim's identity has not been released and police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the deadly shooting.

Police said there have been no arrests made in connection to the murder.

