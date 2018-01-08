H&M apologizes for 'coolest monkey' clothing ad featuring black - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

H&M apologizes for 'coolest monkey' clothing ad featuring black child

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
The clothing retailer H&M has removed a controversial ad featuring a black child wearing a hooded-sweatshirt with a "coolest monkey in the jungle" slogan.

The ad was pulled after backlash on social media from users calling the ad racist and insensitive, according to CNN

H&M spokeswoman Anna Eriksson told CNN, "This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologize to anyone this may have offended."

According to CNN, the product is still available for purchase on the British version of the online store.

