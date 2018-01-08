H&M apologizes for 'coolest monkey' clothing ad featuring black child

The clothing retailer H&M has removed a controversial ad featuring a black child wearing a hooded-sweatshirt with a "coolest monkey in the jungle" slogan.

The ad was pulled after backlash on social media from users calling the ad racist and insensitive, according to CNN.

In the year 2018 there’s no way brands/art directors can be this negligent and lack awareness. If look at other sweaters in same category they have white kids. We have to do better. pic.twitter.com/Av4bS4t6yn — alex medina (@mrmedina) January 8, 2018

@hm this is disgusting & irresponsible. You know the history of racist using the term “monkey” to demean people of African descent... and you put this on your website! ???????? “Coolest Monkey In the Jungle” #SMH pic.twitter.com/IY877D2d8R — Karamo Brown (@KaramoBrown) January 8, 2018

H&M spokeswoman Anna Eriksson told CNN, "This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologize to anyone this may have offended."

According to CNN, the product is still available for purchase on the British version of the online store.

