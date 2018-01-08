Justin Timberlake brings 'The Man of the Woods' tour to Cleveland in March

Pop superstar Justin Timberlake will be performing in Cleveland as part of "The Man of the Woods Tour" at the end of March.

Tickets for the March 31 concert at Quicken Loans Arena will be available for presale on Jan. 17.

Timberlake announced the upcoming tour dates on Facebook Monday morning.

His new "Man of the Woods" album is expected to be released on Feb. 2.

