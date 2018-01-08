Shot fired inside a Bedford church building

Two adults are facing charges after a dangerous teen birthday party at church building in Bedford Friday evening.

Officers were called out to the facility on 460 Northfield Road for a report of shots fired in the building.

When Bedford officers arrived, they saw teens ranging in ages from 12-17 running away from the scene.

Inside the gym, police found a single 9mm casing and bullet, an empty bottle of brandy, a ciagarillo pack and a used condom.

Officers also smelled marijuana.

The shooter was not located, but the two adults who organized the party, Lucky Penn and Starlisa Glanton, are charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

