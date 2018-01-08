Former nursing home administrator pleads guilty in connection with patient death

A guilty plea was entered Monday morning by a former nursing home administrator in connection to the death of a patient.

Alice Ramsey pleaded guilty to patient abuse and reckless homicide in the death of an 85-year-old patient at the Hubbard Road Meadows Group Home in Madison.

Mary Srpan was injured in an incident at the group home on Jan. 3, 2017. She was brought to the Lake Hospital Madison Emergency Department and died on Jan. 17, 2017.

It has not been explained or released how Srpan was injured.

Madison Township police say group home employees assisted with the investigation.

Ramsey will be sentenced by Lake County Common Pleas Court Judge Eugene Lucci on Jan. 17.

