Cleveland murder suspect named 'Fugitive of the Week'

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has named a Cleveland murder suspect as their 'Fugitive of the Week'.

Jewan Kyle is wanted for a murder that happened on Nov. 29, 2017 near the 2500 block of St. Clair Ave. in Cleveland.

Officials say Kyle, 29, should be considered armed and dangerous. His last known address is 7511 Garden Valley in Cleveland.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

