Despite $201M in revenue for 2017, JACK Cleveland Casino continues to decline

Casinos in Ohio are still a relatively new thing, only operating since 2012, and are still taking in a ton of money.

Some are doing better than others.

The downtown Cleveland casino, in particular, is declining while the other three major casinos had a better 2017 than 2016.

The four major casinos in Ohio include Jack Cincinnati, Jack Cleveland, Hollywood Columbus and Hollywood Toledo.

All four have both table games and slot machines and are overseen by the Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC), which just released its casino revenue numbers for the 2017 year.

For the second year in a row the Hollywood Columbus Casino is the best in the state when looking at the "adjust gross revenue" (AGR) numbers for each casino.

The AGR is described as, "the money received by the casino operator less winnings paid to patrons and less promotional spend" by the OCCC.

After all the money goes into the machines and tables, and all the money is paid out, minus what free slot table play they gave away, what is left over is seen as the overall revenue the casino took in.

Before the name change to JACK Cleveland, Horseshoe Cleveland had its best year in its first full year of operation which was 2013, with an AGR of $243 million.

In 2017 the AGR for JACK Cleveland is down for the fourth year in a row at $201 million. (See below)

The AGR change from 2013 to 2017 for Jack Cleveland is a difference of $42 million dollars.

Part of JACK Cleveland's losses could be blamed on competition.

Since 2014 two locations in the Cleveland area have been allowed to add slot machines only to their horse racing.

Those are JACK Thistledown Racino in North Randall and the Hard Rock Rocksino in Northfield.

There are seven such "slot only" locations in the state.

All are overseen by the Ohio Lottery which calls the slot machines "video lottery terminals" (LTR).

First, here is the AGR for the entire state since 2013, the first full year of operation with all four casinos:

2017: $819 million

2016: $798 million

2015: $812 million

2014: $809 million

2013: $821 million

Casinos with the highest AGR by year since 2013, the first full year of operation for all four casinos:

2017 AGR:

Hollywood Columbus: $221 million

Jack Cleveland: $201 million

Hollywood Toledo: $198.6 million

Jack Cincinnati: $197.6 million

2016 AGR (first year of name change to JACK casino):

Hollywood Columbus: $213 million

Jack Cleveland: $204 million

Hollywood Toledo: $192 million

Jack Cincinnati: $189 million

2015 AGR:

Horseshoe Cleveland: $213 million

Hollywood Columbus: $210 million

Horseshoe Cincinnati: $197 million

Hollywood Toledo: $193 million

2014 AGR:

Horseshoe Cleveland: $220 million

Hollywood Columbus: $209 million

Horseshoe Cincinnati: $$198 million

Hollywood Toledo: $183 million

2013 AGR:

Horseshoe Cleveland: $243 million

Hollywood Columbus: $211 million

Horseshoe Cincinnati: $185 million

Hollywood Toledo: $183 million

